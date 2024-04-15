Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,482,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 660,993 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $7.58.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

