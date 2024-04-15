Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,482,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 660,993 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $7.58.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.