Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLW. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.56.

Corning Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $4,673,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 120,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 301,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the first quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

