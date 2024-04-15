Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Shares of CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

