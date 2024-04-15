Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter.
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.40. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,990. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.25.
About Corus Entertainment
