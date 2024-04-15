Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.94.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.55. 1,144,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,401. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

