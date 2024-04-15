Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.94.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.55. 1,144,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

