Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $800.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $691.28.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $731.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $730.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.72. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The firm has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

