Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,728,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 12,796,933 shares.The stock last traded at $21.81 and had previously closed at $21.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Coupang Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

