Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s previous close.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. 117,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,966. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $1,297,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,648,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,222,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $5,186,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,032,198 shares of company stock worth $43,986,214. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

