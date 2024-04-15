Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.30.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $7,399,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $22,720,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

