Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $134.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

