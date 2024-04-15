crvUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.31 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.25 million and $32.31 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99574089 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $51,130,724.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

