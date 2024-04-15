CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,632,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

