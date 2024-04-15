CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $157,000 Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royce Value Trust

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 150,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

