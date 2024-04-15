CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,536 BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

