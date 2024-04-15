Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 286,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.93. 1,143,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

