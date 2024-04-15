Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.44 on Monday, reaching $768.84. The stock had a trading volume of 156,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,704. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

