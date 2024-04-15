Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,000. Comcast makes up 1.8% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,450,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.