Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

