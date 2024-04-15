Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $1.88 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned about 0.27% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in i3 Verticals by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

IIIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

