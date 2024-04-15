Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

GD stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $288.08. 125,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.79.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

