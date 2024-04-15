Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,050. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

