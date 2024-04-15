CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.