Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 35,444 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

