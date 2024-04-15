Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 62,891 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,067.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 143,643 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.66. 448,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,673. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

