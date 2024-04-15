Dakota Wealth Management Has $12.44 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.44. 6,842,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

