Dakota Wealth Management Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $620.60. 777,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,547. The stock has a market cap of $268.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.13.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

