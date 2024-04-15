Dakota Wealth Management Has $33.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,120,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,020,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average is $190.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

