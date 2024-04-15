Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 3,958 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $356.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

