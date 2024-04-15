Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,551 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.71. 712,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,778. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

