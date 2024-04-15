Dakota Wealth Management Sells 526 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE COF traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $139.46. 301,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.