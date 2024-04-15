Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $238.39. 971,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,605. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.43.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

