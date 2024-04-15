Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DARK

Darktrace Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Darktrace

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 459.30 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.89. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 237.29 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 501.60 ($6.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,533.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($888,495.13). Insiders own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.