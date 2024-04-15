Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.58) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($888,495.13). Insiders own 50.04% of the company’s stock.
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.
