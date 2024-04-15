Darren Littlewood Sells 11,191 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £20,031.89 ($24,937.00).

Henry Boot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:BOOT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.24). The stock had a trading volume of 650,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,348. Henry Boot PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.72, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

