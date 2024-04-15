Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $1,298,600.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00.

Datadog Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.82. 3,845,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,722. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.58 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

