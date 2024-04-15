Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.80. 1,352,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

