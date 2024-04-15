Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,374,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,745,300. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

