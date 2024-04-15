Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.55

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.