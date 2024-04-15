Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

