DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,411 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.