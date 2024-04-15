DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 435 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 577.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

