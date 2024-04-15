DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $54,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $41,275,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after buying an additional 231,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

