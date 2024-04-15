DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 380.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Shares of DOCT opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $175.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

