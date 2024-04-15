Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 40800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0056992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

In other news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10. Company insiders own 109.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.