DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.40. 973,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

