Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $41.51

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.51, but opened at $42.99. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 11,173,590 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

