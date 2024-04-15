DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

