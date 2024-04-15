Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 229.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of DOMA remained flat at $6.07 during trading hours on Monday. 5,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Doma by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Doma by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

