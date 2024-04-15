Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Price Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $49.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as low as $48.14 and last traded at $48.17. Approximately 766,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,470,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

