Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $455.76.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $495.31 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.